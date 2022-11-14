SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard with adjustable actuation points falls to $140

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Down from $170, this $30 discount might not sound like much but it’s a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon in typical sales, though it has fell as low as $100 in limited-time discounts. The Apex Pro keyboard is different from other models on the market with its OmniPoint adjustable switches that lets you customize the actuation point from 0.4 to 3.6 millimeters. On top of that, there’s an OLED smart display can show Discord notifications, in-game tracking, and much more. There’s, of course, RGB lighting and premium magnetic wrist rest. Take a closer look at the Apex Pro in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the high-end features of choosing your actuation point aren’t persuading, then instead check out the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which can be picked up for 50% less over on Amazon. Coming in at $70, it offers an overall similar experience outside of the actuation and OLED display. But, in the end, those are just features that might not be applicable to your setup, so the additional savings of CORSAIR’s keyboard could be more enticing.

Don’t forget to check out the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S at a new low of $50. That’s a 50% discount, making now a great time to pick up this wireless headset. Then, continue your wireless transition with CORSAIR’s mouse and keyboard kit that’s discounted to $100 from its normal $130 going rate.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard features:

OmniPoint adjustable switches allow for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 millimeter to 3.6 millimeter

OLED smart display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more

Aircraft grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of durability and stability

