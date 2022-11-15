Amazon’s tech gift guide details all of 2022’s hottest tech from Apple, Nintendo, more

As we’re combing through all of the gift guide action today from Amazon, it’s now time to take look at what the online giant has to recommend in terms of tech. Arguably the most important guide of them all, this year’s assortment of top picks are headlined by the latest from the usual suspects of Apple and Google, as well as some more interesting picks for the gamer, reading enthusiast, or overall techie on your list.

Amazon’s tech gift guide for 2022 now live

Striking a solid balance between just being a collection of the year’s most popular tech and some more novel inclusions to really mix things up, the annual Amazon tech gift guide for 2022 has a pretty broad range of incisions. Helping break that down, the retailer has a few sub categories you can easily shop through including gaming, audio, computer accessories, and even some more novel gear. This makes it easier to sort through each sub guide and find a list of gift ideas for the techie on your list.

While Apple has dominated the gift guide in year’s past, all of the brand’s latest tech is seemingly taking an even bigger step into the spotlight this year. Sure to be one of, if not the hottest gift of the season, AirPods Pro 2 are kicking things off amongst an assortment of other earbuds and headphones. All of the big contenders in the active noise cancellation space are making the cut from Powerbeats Pro to Sony’s XM4 Headphones and everything in-between.

On the gaming front, Amazon is also highlighting the Oculus Quest 2. The virtual reality headset is going to be yet another easy gift to impress come December like we’ve seen before, and still carries much of the wow factor that you’re looking for on Christmas morning. In the same vein, the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera being quite the popular buy for families who aren’t entirely sure what that more artsy person on their list is hoping to unwrap at the end of the year.

Budget-friendly buys under $100

Amazon is also helping out shoppers who don’t want to spend a fortune on their shopping lists with a more budget-friendly section. Packed with top picks under $100, you’ll find plenty of popular brands ranging from Beats earbuds to iOttie car mounts and more. There’s everything from stocking-stuffers to gifts that will take center stage, which you can dive into right here.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

