Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy tablets in early Black Friday sales starting from $100

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$150 off From $100

Amazon has now kicked off a series of notable early Black Friday sales on Samsung Galaxy Tab models spanning a range of models and price points. One notable deal brings the refreshed 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB back down to $229.99 shipped. This model launched back in June at $350 and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with up to $120 in savings. This is the updated model that delivers a similar form-factor as the previous-generation machine with a 10.4-inch touchscreen at the center of the experience alongside the new Snapdragon 720G processor to power the operation. The metal frame also houses AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound, up to 13 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and the included S-Pen for doodling and taking notes. Head below for more early Black Friday Samsung Tab deals at Amazon. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab early Black Friday deals:

While we are talking Samsung, be sure to dive into some of the other early Black Friday deals we are tracking below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

  • The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet so you can quickly put it down and pick it back up without losing it
  • Slim Metal Design: Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors
  • Entertainment Ready: A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious, Dolby Atmos surround sound
  • Long-lasting Battery: A long-lasting battery lets you stream for up to 13 hours (Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary) on a single charge. The fast-charging USB-C port allows you to quickly get back to where you left off when you need to recharge

