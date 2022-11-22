Amazon announces Cyber Monday 2022 plans with three days of holiday savings

Before we even get to Black Friday this year, Amazon today is announcing what shoppers can already expect from Cyber Monday 2022. Closing out the more than weeklong shopping event to help check off those holiday gift lists, the online-focused sale will be going live come November 26 in order to turn the single day of savings into a three-day shopping event.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 announced

Continuing the savings from Black Friday, Amazon has announced its plans for Cyber Monday 2022. The virtual-only savings event has lost some of the steam it once had as a distinct add-on to the greater holiday shopping season, but that isn’t stopping the online giant from setting the pace as we inch closer to the end of the month.

In usual Amazon fashion, the Cyber Monday action will be going live on the usual Gold Box landing page that we’ve come to expect. Most of the savings will be launching at 3 a.m. EST come Monday morning, dropping a collection of new sales to shop through the three-day event. Cyber Monday deals will officially be available starting Saturday, November 26, at 3:01 a.m. EST, and continue through Monday, November 28, at 2:59 p.m. EST

With Black Friday expanding from just the day after Thanksgiving into a full week of markdowns and savings, Cyber Monday has lost the distinction that the shopping event has had in the past. Especially a world still effected by the pandemic, where online shopping is as prioritized as it is, we’re expecting to see much of the same discounts that are already live. Some brands will be hosting their own storefront sales with slightly deeper savings, though Amazon notes that it will be running the following markdowns come Cyber Monday 2022on everything from tech to toys.

Electronics

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV

on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles

on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz

Apparel and accessories

Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories

on select Gap apparel and accessories Save up to 45% on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s Save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on select Peloton accessories and apparel

on select BALEAF athletic attire on select Peloton accessories and apparel Save up to 40% on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation

on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger

on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger Save up to 30% on select accessories from Anker

Home

Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers

on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers

on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools

on select BLACK+DECKER tools Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits

Toys

Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys

on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys Save up to 30% on select Marvel toys and apparel

on select Marvel toys and apparel Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

