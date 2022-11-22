Android app deals of the day: Forager, Crying Suns, Slay the Spire, and more

Justin Kahn -
Black Friday week is upon us now with deep price drops and all-time lows already live on OnePlus 10 Pro, up to $150 off Samsung tablets, and this offer on Google Pixel 6a, among many more. But for now we are taking a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and headlined by titles like Forager, Crying Suns, Slay the Spire, Business Card Scanner Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. Start small and improve your base, skills, equipment, network of friends (and enemies!) and build your future as you see fit! Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore. Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

