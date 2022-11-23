CORSAIR’s Quantum Dot XENEON 32-inch 1440p 240Hz monitor falls to new low at $600

Amazon is offering CORSAIR’s latest XENEON Quantum Dot 32-inch 1440p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate of $700 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Today’s sale is also only the second price drop since it released, making this price even more notable. With 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB color spectrum coverage, this monitor is not only great for gaming, but also content creation. It has a 240Hz refresh rate as well as FreeSync Premium Adaptive Sync technology for a tear-free experience. There’s DisplayHDR600 certification, and the I/O is ample as well with USB-C, dual HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.4 as well as functioning as a USB hub making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this monitor mount on Amazon for $30. I love putting my displays on mounts as it makes them more versatile all around. Not only does it let you adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the monitor. But, you’ll also find that mounting your display will let you tidy up your desk at the same time.

Hook up today’s lead deal to Acer’s Nitro 50 RTX 3060 gaming desktop that’s on sale for a new all-time low of $1,000. That’s a 20% discount and saves $250 from its normal going rate. The 12th Generation 6-core i5 processor and RTX 3060 graphics card pair perfectly to let you game at high refresh rate with ease. I ran an RTX 3060 for over a year paired with a 1440p 240Hz monitor and loved the experience.

CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch 1440p 240Hz Monitor features:

The CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 brings your games and media to life on a vibrant, ultra-slim 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) display with IPS LED technology. A 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduce motion blur and ensure you see every frame your PC outputs, while NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium delivers smooth, tear-free visuals. Enjoy a 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB color space with high contrast thanks to Quantum Dottechnology and HDR600 support. With a wide range of connection options including USB Type-C, 2x HDMI 2.0, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and an integrated hubwith USB Type-C and Type-A ports, the CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 offers a truly spectacular view.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!