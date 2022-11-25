Intel’s 12th Gen. i7-12700KF CPU packs a punch at new Amazon low of $300 for Black Friday

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of previous-generation Intel Core processors from $150 shipped. Our top pick is the 12th Generation i7-12700KF at $299.99. Down from $350 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there, delivering at least $50 in savings. While this might not be the latest 13th Generation, you’ll find that the i7-1200KF has plenty of power still. With eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, it comes with a stock clock of 5GHz and is even unlocked for overclocking in the future. Plus, it’s compatible with both PCIe 5 and DDR5 support should you be ready to dive into the latest technologies with your new PC build. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal saves you $50 in all, so why not reinvest some of that into a part of your build that will help in more ways than one? Well, right now you can grab WD’s SN570 NVMe SSD with 500GB of storage for just $40. That’s right, just $40 scores 500GB of 3.5GB/s storage that installs with no wires or cables required, as it’ll mount to the M.2 slots on your motherboard.

After picking out your new CPU and even grabbing a spare SSD, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other discounts you could want to upgrade your rig with. In fact, we just uncovered some GPU discounts from ZOTAC that are well worth checking out before you swing by our Black Friday guide to see what else we’ve already found now that the shopping holiday is in full swing.

Intel i7-12700KF CPU features:

Intel sets the industry standard for processor innovation and performance, powering laptops, desktops, workstations and servers-for business and personal use, immersive gaming, content creation, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and more. Explore the range of options here. With the highest clock speeds and a groundbreaking new architecture, you’ll be able to push your gameplay to new heights while secondary apps run seamlessly in the background. Intel’s new performance hybrid architecture integrates two core families into a single CPU, keeping everything in your gaming universe running smoothly.

