Merrell Black Friday takes up to 60% off outdoor favorites with doorbusters from $25

Ali Smith -
FashionBlack Friday 2022Merrell
60% off from $25

The Merrell Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off outdoor favorites including best-selling boots and apparel from $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Moab Flight Hiking Shoes that are currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These hiking shoes are available in ten color options and feature lightweight comfort. They have a rubber outsole with specific grooves to promote traction and with over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Merrell customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more deals today including adidas, NikeLululemon, and more!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2022

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Get the lowest price ever on a 3-month subscription to ...
Bath and Body Works Black Friday takes extra 20% off yo...
All of the best Black Friday iOS and Mac app deals: Gam...
NOCO’s 1000A portable jump starter box falls to 2...
Dremel’s 4300 Rotary Tool Kit returns to 2022 low...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut...
Apple Watch SE 2 delivers an even more affordable fitne...
Black Friday AncestryDNA, 23andMe, more kits from $39 f...
Load more...
Show More Comments