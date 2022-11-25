Merrell Black Friday takes up to 60% off outdoor favorites with doorbusters from $25

The Merrell Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off outdoor favorites including best-selling boots and apparel from $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Moab Flight Hiking Shoes that are currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These hiking shoes are available in ten color options and feature lightweight comfort. They have a rubber outsole with specific grooves to promote traction and with over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Merrell customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

