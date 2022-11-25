Samsung’s latest microSD cards see Black Friday deals from $12: PRO Plus, EVO, more

As part of its Black Friday deals and joining the rest of the SanDisk models on sale, Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the latest Samsung microSD cards. Ranging from the Endurance models to the EVO Select and top-of-the-line PRO Plus variants, Samsung refreshed its lineup over the last several months (hands-on review here), most recently back in May, and we are now seeing deals starting from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The main difference between the EVO Plus and the PRO Plus is the speed – 130MB/s compared to 160MB/s – while the Endurance line favors reliability over transfer velocity, rated for over 100,000 hours of always-on video recording for security and action cams. Head below for a breakdown of the Samsung Black Friday microSD deals.

Samsung Black Friday microSD deals

As we mentioned above, the storage deals carry over to a range of microSD cards and portable solid-state drives, many of which sitting at new all-time lows, from brands like SanDisk, Western Digital, and more. The Extreme lineup, the latest WD_BLACK game drives, and much more are all seeing big-time Black Friday deals and everything is waiting for you right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s*,** let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!