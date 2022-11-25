Samsung’s latest microSD cards see Black Friday deals from $12: PRO Plus, EVO, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsungBlack Friday 2022
Reg. $73+ From $12
Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC

As part of its Black Friday deals and joining the rest of the SanDisk models on sale, Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the latest Samsung microSD cards. Ranging from the Endurance models to the EVO Select and top-of-the-line PRO Plus variants, Samsung refreshed its lineup over the last several months (hands-on review here), most recently back in May, and we are now seeing deals starting from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The main difference between the EVO Plus and the PRO Plus is the speed – 130MB/s compared to 160MB/s – while the Endurance line favors reliability over transfer velocity, rated for over 100,000 hours of always-on video recording for security and action cams. Head below for a breakdown of the Samsung Black Friday microSD deals. 

Samsung Black Friday microSD deals

As we mentioned above, the storage deals carry over to a range of microSD cards and portable solid-state drives, many of which sitting at new all-time lows, from brands like SanDisk, Western Digital, and more. The Extreme lineup, the latest WD_BLACK game drives, and much more are all seeing big-time Black Friday deals and everything is waiting for you right here

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

  • YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.
  • TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s*,** let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.
  • ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

M2 MacBook Air and Pro discounts arrive for Black Frida...
Nordstrom’s Black Friday is here! Save up to 60% ...
Black Friday game deals: Splatoon 3 $45, Mario Odyssey,...
Score some rechargeable Panasonic eneloop batteries ahe...
Black Friday espresso deals from $129: De’Longhi,...
GAP Black Friday offers 50% off your purchase + extra 1...
DJI Mavic Mini combo makes a perfect gift with $199 Bla...
Save up to $999 in the Casper mattress Black Friday sal...
Load more...
Show More Comments