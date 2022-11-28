Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals: Pro Camera, iMPC Pro 2, Moncage, much more

Joining our massive collection of ongoing Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals, a fresh new batch of deals has arrived for Cyber Monday. We have a giant collection of hardware offers across every product category like in our 2022 deal hub, not to mention loads of amazing Apple gear discounts, but for now it’s all about the apps. Pro Camera by Moment is seeing its first and only price drop of the year today – all of its iPhone cases and more are on sale too – alongside titles like iMPC Pro 2, Moncage, 112 Operator, PolyNome: THE Metronome, and much more. Head below for a complete look at the best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: PrismScrollDM: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $9 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Fudget: Budget Planner Tracker: $2 (Reg. $4)

Cyber Monday game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, TMNT, Stray, Bayonetta 3, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone/Watch: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCamera.: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $7 (Reg. $15)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3))

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Layton: Curious Village in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $17 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Realistic Paint Studio: $8 (Reg. $12)

Mac: AirBuddy 2: $5 (Reg. $10 50% off for Black Friday)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: DaisyDisk: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $20 (Reg. $35)

More on Pro Camera:

We are @moment and Pro Camera is the app we’ve always wanted. Manual controls, better video, long exposure and quick access to the settings we need. It gives us the features of a DSLR but in a fast, easy to use camera app. For Filmmakers – the features you need, not the ones you don’t. Color profiles, bitrates, dual-channel audio meters, real-time waveforms, and fast access to frame rates. For Photographers – easier than shooting on your DSLR. Shoot in RAW (even in BURST), split focus / exposure, and manually control everything (exposure, iso, shutter speed, white balance and focus).

