Cyber Monday game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, TMNT, Stray, Bayonetta 3, more

Cyber Monday has arrived and you’re essentially looking at your last chance to score some of the best deals of the year on Nintendo Switch games as well as PlayStation and Xbox titles. The eShop, PSN, and Xbox digital game sales are still in full swing, but you’ll want to browse through our updated collection of physical offers down below as well to scoop up some titles for your collection before the prices jump back up. From Nintendo Switch Mario/Zelda staples, and a rare Amazon gift card offer on the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to an all-time low on The Last of Us Part I and a bunch of other PlayStation and Xbox games, you’ll find the best-of-the best waiting down below. Just make sure you scoop up the Nintendo Switch holiday console bundle and this fanatic $240 price drop on Series S with a $40 Amazon credit attached while you’re at it.

Cyber Monday game deals:

Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!