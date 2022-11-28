Cyber Monday game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, TMNT, Stray, Bayonetta 3, more

Cyber Monday has arrived and you’re essentially looking at your last chance to score some of the best deals of the year on Nintendo Switch games as well as PlayStation and Xbox titles. The eShop, PSN, and Xbox digital game sales are still in full swing, but you’ll want to browse through our updated collection of physical offers down below as well to scoop up some titles for your collection before the prices jump back up. From Nintendo Switch Mario/Zelda staples, and a rare Amazon gift card offer on the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to an all-time low on The Last of Us Part I and a bunch of other PlayStation and Xbox games, you’ll find the best-of-the best waiting down below. Just make sure you scoop up the Nintendo Switch holiday console bundle and this fanatic $240 price drop on Series S with a $40 Amazon credit attached while you’re at it.
Cyber Monday game deals:
- Xbox Series S + $40 Amazon GC for $240
- Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale now live at up to 50% off
- Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle now live from $299
- Nintendo Black Friday Mario Kart Live Home Circuit deal live at $60
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
- PlayStation Black Friday deals now live up to 75% off
Nintendo Switch:
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $60 ($70 value)
- Plus $10 Amazon gift card
- Super Mario: Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $29 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $39 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $25 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $30 (Reg. $35)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 23 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $20 (Reg. $60)
- Stray $29 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- God of War 2018 $9 (Reg. $20)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
