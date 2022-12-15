Sony confirms fall 2023 release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, plus more

After launching its 2022 Wrap-Up, it’s time for Sony’s PlayStation department to look ahead to next year headlined by the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date (more like window). Taking to its official PlayStation Blog today, Sony is detailing some of the biggest upcoming highlights of 2023 for gamers to look forward to, not the least of which has to be the sequel to Insomniac’s brilliant Marvel’s Spider-Man title. While up to this point we weren’t sure exactly when Spidey’s next outing would land on store shelves, all that changes today. Head below for more details.

Despite some of the frustration brought on by shortages and the lack of PlayStation 5 consoles on store shelves, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2023. Sony ended the year with a bang after the releases of Horizon Forbidden West and the blockbuster God of War: Ragnarök, not to mention the upcoming launch of the “ultra-customizable” DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation VR2, but the clear standout for most PlayStation die-hards is the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date.

As we alluded to above, we aren’t actually getting the day and date here, but rather a release window that will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to hit store shelves “on PS5 in fall 2023.”

Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure.

Here’s a quick look back at the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation Showcase reveal trailer to get you as hyped as I am:

While the news that the Spider-Man 2 release date will have the game on consoles ahead of the holidays next year is the most exciting part of Sony’s 2023 highlights for me, there is much more on the slate.

While verdicts are still out on the upcoming magic combat, parkour action title Forspoken, I’m still hopeful. That’s on top of the February release date for the Hogwarts Legacy Harry Potter RPG, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and arguably the next two most anticipated PlayStation titles we know about thus far, Final Fantasy XVI and the Resident Evil 4 remake. The former of which is expected in “Q2/3 2023,” while the classic RE remake will see Leon Kennedy makes his triumphant return with a shiny new coat of paint on March 24, 2023.

While we await the actual Spider-Man 2 release date, be sure to browse through the rest of the PlayStation in 2023: Highlights feature right here. Then dive into the PlayStation End of Year sale and the PlayStation 2022 wrap-up.

