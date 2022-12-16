Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Package Inc., Truberbrook, Railways!, Tacoma, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Package Inc

Friday has arrived and before we head into the weekend it’s time to roundup all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Joining our end-of-week software offers, we are also tracking Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at up to $99 off, rare discounts on iPhone SE 3, and ongoing price drops on the brilliant iPad Air 5, among many more. As for the apps, highlights include deals on titles like Truberbrook, Railways!, Package Inc., Bridge Constructor Portal, Tacoma, and others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weekly Planner To Do List: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: TWD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $10 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $35, Over 1,000 Xbox titles up to 60% off, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: FocusDots: Tomato Focus Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AI Art Generator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bloquealos: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $8)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on Package Inc.:

Simulate a Cargo Delivery & Distribution System. Package Inc. is an inspiring cargo delivery simulator in 3D. Enjoy now this beautiful game with a lot of cities to play…The entire game is available without ads and features lovely milestones that can appeal to those who care most about style. Who wouldn’t like to have the Eiffel Tower in their city?

