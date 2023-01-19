LEGO officially reveals BIONICLE Taku and Takua gift with purchase, launching next Friday

After 9to5Toys last reported that the LEGO Group would be officially relaunching BIONICLE as a gift with purchase, today actual photos of the upcoming kit have been revealed. Releasing next Friday, the freebie will be available as an add-on to other LEGO orders, delivering the first recreations of heroes Tahu and Takua in years.

LEGO BIONICLE GWP officially revealed

I’ve been covering the 2023 relaunch of BIONICLE for the past several months since our original report in October, and now it is with great pleasure that I can show off official images of the upcoming LEGO Tahu and Takua set. Stacking up to 219 pieces, the set is going to be giving two iconic heroes from the BIONICLE world the brick-built treatment. Marking their first appearances in year, Tahu and Takua will be launching will simplified builds made out of System bricks instead of the usual Technic designs we’ve seen in the past.

Each of the figures have some articulation, and feature printed masks that offer more flat renditions of the old school molded bricks that made the theme so popular in the early 2000s, though it is a fun little call back that you can actually take off the masks to reveal some faces underneath. To complement Tahu, there’s also a lava display stand that gives the figure a bit more display-ability.

It’s worth noting that this set is going to just be a one-off creation in the BIONICLE theme; whether the LEGO Group is testing the waters for a full reboot in the future or just wanting to cash in on the nostalgia of course remains to be seen. But there’s been a lot of talk about the buildable figure theme being brought back, and in its current form, this is more of a celebration of the over 20 year old characters than it is a proper revival.

As we previously reported, the LEGO BIONCILE set will be a gift with purchase. So unlike your standard LEGO creation where you can just buy it direct from the company or any of its authorized retailers, those hoping to bring Tahu and Takua to their collections will have to spend cash on other kits to score this one for no extra cost. In this case, you’ll have to buy $100 worth of other sets. Back in December we noted that it would be limited to some specific themes, but that restriction appears to have been nixed as of now. We’ll update as new info comes out, as we are still just over a week away from the promotion going live. It’s still uncertain if the original requirement of buying one of the following sets will remain: City, Monkie Kid, Ninjago, Friends, Classic, DOTS, and Creator. We’re not trying to get any hopes up, so just a word of warning for you Star Wars fans out there.

The promotion will be going live on Friday, January 27, and should last for a week or until stock runs out. With some new creations launching on February 1, and a whole assortment of new builds already out from the start of the year, I doubt this one will be around long. But that really is the ultimate test, as BIONICLE fans have been saying for ages they’d show up to support the theme if it ever came back on store shelves.

Will you be picking up the BIONICLE gift with purchase when it drops next week? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

