Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio its floating hinge build land at $1,300 low (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i5/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in a year, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,600 going rate in order to deliver $300 in savings. This is $50 under our previous mention from the holiday shopping season, and one of the first times we’ve seen it land at this best price ever. Arriving with quite the unique form-factor, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio delivers a professional-grade workstation in a portable design. Centered around a folding 14.4-inch 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, you’ll also find a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and an AI-backed 1080p camera. Our launch coverage offers additional details, too. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. The Surface Laptop Studio may have a slick design, but that comes with the trade-off lacking some more fundamental ports. It offers the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Giving Apple’s latest releases a run for their money with a design that screams latest and greatest somehow even more, the Surface Laptop Studio’s unique build can only be bested by the performance on the upcoming M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The first cash discounts are now already live courtesy of Amazon, take $49 off both 14- and 16-inch models to go alongside these gift card promotions from Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

Incredibly powerful, infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“ touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 under the keyboard.

