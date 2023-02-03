Gerber Paraframe folding knife with lifetime warranty hits $8.50 Amazon low today

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Compact Paraframe Clip Folding Knife for $8.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 directly from Gerber, this model more typically fetches $10 at Amazon and as much as $15 over the last several months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether it’s for jobs around the house, to keep on your person, or for adventures in the outdoors this year, Gerber is one of the best in the game at this price point and it just got even more affordable. Features include a frame lock open stainless steel handle design, an included pocket clip, and the limited lifetime warranty to protect your investment. The whole thing measures in at 5.25 inches in length and you can get more details below.

Today’s lead is already quite a competitive price, especially from a brand name like Gerber. You will find some options for a touch less from smaller no-name brands on Amazon that are arguably comparable, like this Outerman Folding Knife with clip comes in at under $8 Prime shipped right now. But for my money I would go with the Gerber.

For an even more capable and higher-end solution, check out this ongoing price drop Gerber’s $36 Lockdown Pry multi-tool while it’s at its best price in months. And be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max flashlight for another notable addition to your adventurous EDC setup.

Gerber Compact Paraframe Clip Folding Knife features:

The smallest of the eight knives in the Paraframe series, the Mini is based on the same frame-lock design. It’s a beautifully simple open frame knife with a fine-edge blade that is lightweight, easy to clean and opens effortlessly. Built with a smooth stainless steel handle and a clip for secure travel, the Paraframe Mini is what a small everyday carry folder should be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!