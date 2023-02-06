Save nearly 40% on KeySmart’s aluminum compact key holder today at $13 Prime shipped

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its Original compact key holder for $13.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. All three colorways are marked down here today to deliver the lowest price we can find. While it typically sells for between $23 and $25 at Amazon this model carries a regular price of $20 directly from KeySmart. Today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate, slightly below the price we briefly tracked last month, and within about $1 of the best price ever. This model delivers a neat and tidy way to organize your daily keys into one handy carrier that can also support your entryway or car key fob. It is constructed from an “ultralight” aircraft aluminum with stainless steel hardware and measures in with a roughly 3-inch form-factor. Head below for more details. 

If the original compact model is still a bit too sizable for your preference, the KeySmart Mini might be a better fit for you. Now carrying a 15% on-page coupon, you can pick one up fort $12.75 Prime shipped, which is within few bucks of the all-time low. While that’s not a whole lot less than the lead deal above, it, again, might be a more suitable form-factor for you anyway. 

Alongside our hands-on review of the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max flashlight, you’ll want to check out some of the other EDC-worthy price drops and new releases we have featured recently below:

KeySmart Original key holder features:

  • Key Size Requirements: KeySmart key holder accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys (max of 80mm long and 2mm thick each) and can be expanded to hold up to 14 keys using the included expansion kit. It is a perfect keychain for keys.
  • KeySmart compact key holder is easy to assemble, no tools required, holds all of your existing keys. It is a ridge keychain at the same time a perfect key holder for car key. It comes with a Loop Piece attachment for your larger car keys or car fob remote.
  • Say goodbye to bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good – organize that mess and free up your pockets now. KeySmart has a collection of compact and potable key organizers – KeySmart Classic, KeySmart Rugged, KeySmart Pro, and KeySmart Max.

