Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Clear Case $6 (58% off), more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback in the past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case for $6.29 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code MV5SU2EZ at checkout. Down from its normal $15 going rate at Amazon, the case just dropped to $10.50 on sale there before today’s additional discounts kick in. This delivers a total of 58% in savings and marks a return to one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a similar case all-time. Designed to fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this case features compatibility with MagSafe accessories. This is because Momax put a MagSafe magnetic ring in the case to help ensure things stay securely connected even through the TPU of the case. On the corners, there’s built-in impact-resistant elastic airbags which help absorb drops or tumbles. Plus, the case itself is only 0.04 inches thick and weighs just 1.16 ounces, so it won’t add a lot of bulk to your iPhone.

This magnetic phone case is only available for the newly released iPhone 14 Pro Max. Its crystal clear finish does a good job of preserving the original attractive colors of the iPhone. In addition, the precise cutouts allow users to use the buttons and ports as if they were not wearing a case. The Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max case with magnet is compatible with all MagSafe accessories. It perfectly enhances the magnetic connection to the MagSafe accessories without hindering the wireless charging function. With our cases, you can easily snap on to your magnetic chargers, power banks, car mounts, etc, and get a better user experience. The four corners of our MagSafe case for iphone 14 Pro Max are built with impact-resistant elastic airbags, which can effectively disperse the impact force and protect your phone from drops and collisions. A 0.08-inch bump is also included on the edge of the camera to protect the lens from potential scratches and collisions.

