Smartphone Accessories: mophie 30W GaN USB-C Charger $12 (50% off), more

Amazon is offering the mophie 30W GaN USB-C Charger for $11.97 once you clip the on-page coupon. Note: Delivery is delayed until early March, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $24 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, it’s the first major discount that we’ve seen on the charger since it fell from $30 to $24 back in early January. Delivering 30W of USB-C charging with GaN technology, this is a great plug to keep in your purse, backpack, or tech bag as it’s ultra compact. The wall plug itself folds into the charger to make it a sleek square-like design and when needed, it doesn’t stick out far from the wall either. At 30W, you’ll be able to charge an iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, or even MacBook Air with ease here, making it quite versatile. Plus, it’s compatible with all Android smartphones, many Chromebooks, and just about anything else that uses USB-C for power.

The speedport 30 GaN wall charger delivers up to 30W of fast charging power to your portable device. GaN technology increases charging efficiency and speed, so you get a lot of power in a compact cube that fits easily in your bag or pocket. Up to 30W of Fast Charging with USB-C PD. Delivers up to 30W of power to charge your portable device. Galium Nitride (GaN) Technology – Gallium nitride can sustain a higher voltage and enable currents to run faster. Small, Compact Design – The speedport 30 is significantly smaller than typical, non-GAN chargers. Folding Prongs – Prongs fold back so it fits easily in your pocket or bag and won’t snag on other items. Casing Made with Recycled Materials – The speedport 30’s casing is made with post-consumer recycled plastics.

