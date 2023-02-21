Pad & Quill offers massive 40% off handmade leather/fabric iPad cases from $60 shipped

After launching its brand new military pilot’s Apple Watch band and the leather Gladstone MacBook backpack, Pad & Quill is now offering some deep deals on its iPad cases and folios. More specifically speaking, it has now knocked 25% off all of its leather and fabric iPad cases, including models for all of the latest Pro tablets and the Air, but the prices get much better than that with our discount code. In fact, with the code you’ll find below, these already marked down cases will drop to some of the best prices ever and come within a few bucks of the all-time lows we tracked during Black Friday last year for a limited time. Head below for a closer look.

All of the cases Pad & Quill sells can be found on this landing page. That includes the Bradford and Oxford leather folio style models for 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as well as iPad Air 4 or 5 and even some of its Copertina fabric-wrapped models.

Anytime you can land one of these handmade Pad & Quill covers at 25% off it is notable, but you can also use code PQ20 at checkout on top of these markdowns to deliver up to 40% in total savings. That means, for example, the regularly $100 cases will drop down to under $60 shipped for the remainder of this sale event and Pad & Quill hasn’t mentioned any end dates to us just yet.

Free shipping is available across the board and be sure to browse through all of the discounted iPad cases right here before the prices jump back up on you.

Bradford Magnetic Leather iPad Case features:

Over the last 150 years, Yorkshire, England, has been renowned for its wool and textile manufacturing. This inspired us when we designed and crafted our first leather and wool felt iPad Pro case, the Bradford. This case not only speaks to the rich history of leather craftsmanship and woolen felt, but it also compliments the iPad Pro with an array of 50+ magnets that keep the iPad secure. History meets modern technology in this iPad case.

