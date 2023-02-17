Sony’s PS5-enhanced 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED TVs hit new Amazon lows from $1,398 ($600 off)

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the Sony A90J series OLED TVs starting with the 55-inch model at $1,398 shipped. Regularly $2,000 at Best Buy where it is now selling for $1,400, this model has most recently been going for $1,798 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and joining at least $300 in savings on the 65-inch model at $2,198. While you will find some more affordable OLED 65-inch models out there, like the refurbished LG C2 we featured yesterday at $840, the A90J series delivers notable specs and “exclusive features for the PS5 console” along with 4K at 120FPS and more. That’s on top of a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay 2, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Bixby, Google Assistant, and Ring gear. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you’re paying a premium for the higher-end treatment on the Sony A90J series. But if that’s not important for you, there are certainly more affordable options out there. Alongside the aforementioned 55-inch LG 2022 model 120Hz evo OLED 4K Smart TV at $840, we also still have hundreds of dollars in savings on Amazon’s Omni series smart TVs with options starting from $230 and the 65-inch variant sitting at $540 in new condition. Get a closer look at those right here.

Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see pictures that are natural and beautiful to the human eye. Feel immersive depth and realism with ultimate blacks and our brightest-ever OLED picture. Browse 700,000 plus movies and TV episodes, from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.