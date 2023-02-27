Complement your iPad with Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo stands from $38 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HoverBar Duo stand for $38.20 shipped. Down from the more recent $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings while marking a new all-time low. It’s $2 under our previous mention from the start of the month, and is also an extra $1 under the best discount we’ve ever tracked. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

While the featured savings are pretty hard to ignore, Twelve South did just last year refresh the HoverBar Duo with some minor improvements. The tweaked design is now a bit more flexible than the original model, and also comes in different colorways meant to match Apple’s latest tablets. Now also on sale, you can bring home the newer model for $68 at Amazon right now. That’s down from $80, and delivering a chance to score that recent refresh for a but less. Though whether the extra $30 compared to the lead deal is worth it really depends on how adjustable of a stand your iPad needs.

As for the latest and greatest from Twelve South, last week the brand just launched its new edition of HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks. While there’s the same premium design as we’ve come to expect from the brand, it also does more than just elevate your MacBook to eye level. There’s now an integrated MagSafe charging slot to round out the premium package.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

