Transform your Switch into an 11.6-inch portable pro machine with the Orion at $200

Some of you might remember the Up-Switch Orion portable monitor we featured last summer and we are now tracking the first notable price drop on it. What seemed like a pricey option for essentially delivering a larger oversized and integrated display to a Nintendo Switch setup, just got a whole lot less expensive. The UpSwitch Orion Gaming Monitor for Nintendo Switch has now dropped to $199.99 shipped at Amazon and GameStop. Regularly $300 at both GameStop and even more at Amazon since launch, Up-Switch has seemingly dropped the price on its portable Switch monitor $100 to make it a more palatable (and frankly, competitive) purchase for gamers looking for a larger Switch display on-the-go. Head below for more details.

Sure, the Up-Switch Orion portable Switch monitor isn’t going to be for everyone. In some ways it defeats the purpose of having a compact portable gaming setup, but after you snap some Joy-Con controllers along the side, it also sort of transforms your mobile Switch setup into an oversized Nintendo Switch Pro too!

You can get a complete breakdown of how the 11.6-inch 768p Orion display works in our launch coverage right here.

And we are now less than 48 hours away from Mario Day proper. Once a year we celebrate the titular mustached hero on March 10 and the deals on physical gamers are already flying. We will need to wait until Friday for the special Switch console bundle, but there’s no telling how long the discounted game selection and this discount on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit will stick around for. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all things Mario Day 2023.

Up-Switch Orion portable monitor features:

Portable gaming monitor and speaker system to expand Nintendo Switch

Charges your Switch while you play, it also works with any console or smart phone

11.6 HD IPS Screen with dual speakers and a headphone jack

With the new iOS 16, you can now pair your Nintendo controllers to your iPhone allowing you to use the controllers with all iPhone games. With an optional Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter plus an HDMI Cable, you can now use the UpSwitch and controllers with all iPhone games, plus enjoy movies and videos!

