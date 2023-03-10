Mario Day 2023: Switch game deals, console bundle, collectibles, LEGO, and more

Update: Our MAR10 roundup below has now been updated with all of the best Mario Day deals. You can expect even more to be coming down the pipeline in the coming hours but as of right now all of the Switch game price drops are live alongside this year’s console bundle and more. We have also now added some licensed Switch cases and controllers from PDP and PowerA alongside this year’s collection LEGO building kit deals. Everything is waiting down below and be sure to check back throughout the day for more of the best Mario Day 2023 deals.

Mario Day 2023, or as it is affectionately known MAR10, has officially arrived! Mario day lands on March 10 every year and marks Nintendo’s annual celebration of its world-famous mustached hero. This year’s celebration includes everything from various in-person activities throughout the month of March to some fantastic deals on a wide range of first-party Nintendo games, a two-part eShop sale, a special Nintendo Switch console bundle, and more. But that’s just on the official Nintendo side of things, we are also expecting (and already seeing) plenty of third-party Mario Day deals on LEGO kits, Switch accessories, and collectibles as well. Head below to find all of the most notable Mario Day 2023 deals as they come in across the next 24 hours.

Mario Day 2023 starts now!

As we mentioned above the Mario Day 2023 celebrations started earlier in the month (as we detailed right here) and we are already seeing several retailers launching notable sales on Mario and friends Switch games and more. You’ll find live MAR10 landing pages ready and waiting at all of the major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and the Nintendo eShop.

This post will act as the ultimate MAR10 Mario Day 2023 hub for all of the best price drops on games, collectibles, accessories, LEGO kits, and more. This is also where you’ll find details on the special Mario 2023 console bundle and the rest of the most exciting gear and announcements coming out of the Mushroom Kingdom for Mario’s big day.

Nintendo Mario Day 2023 game deals

As you might have seen from our early Mario Day game deal post that went live last Sunday, many of the best first-party Mario games have already dropped in price and are live at several retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and others. We will keep a closer eye on these offers throughout the day so be sure to check back for more.

The first wave of eShop deals will be starting right here in a few short hours with another batch coming later in the month. Here’s what you need to know from Nintendo and be sure to check back for details on the actual games – although if year’s past are any indication, the prices on the eShop listings won’t be as low as the other retailers above.

The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT…The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nintendo Switch Mario Day Choose One Bundle

For Mario Day 2023, Nintendo is unleashing what it is calling the Nintendo Switch Mario Day Choose One Bundle. This is a standard issue, non-OLED model console with a series of extra goodies and your choice of one of three Mario games at $299.99 shipped. More specifically it includes Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe), and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie.

It will almost certainly be going in and out of stock so stay locked to our Twitter feed for updates:

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Console Bundle $300 Amazon Walmart GameStop Best Buy Target



Mario Kart Live Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit deals are already alive and kicking at various retailers with a solid 40% price drop down to $59.99 shipped. We expect this deal to go in and out of stock throughout the day and you can get more details in our dedicated post right here.

Mario Day 2023 accessories, collectibles, controllers, and more

Outside of the special Mario Day 2023 console bundle, Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, and the aforementioned game deals, the price drops will carry over to LEGO kits, plushies, collectibles, Switch controllers, cases, and more. This part of our hub will surely grow much deeper as we press on through the day as you can expect loads of PowerA and PDP controllers and cases as well as official LEGO kits and more to join the adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi deals already live below.

Club Mocchi Mocchi Mario Plushy Deals:

Plus more even more Nintendo plushies:

PDP and PowerA Mario Day Switch controllers, cases and more

Mario Day 2023 LEGO kit deals

The Mario Day LEGO deals are now live! We have detailed everything you need to know about this year’s LEGO kit deals in our dedicated roundup right here alongside hands-on reviews of the Starter Courses and more. You’ll also find the best deals at a glance below.

LEGO Mario Starter Courses:

And more…

Updating…LEGO, controllers, cases, and more collectibles on the way!

