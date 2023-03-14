Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 6,000mAh 7.5W/20W MagSafe USB-C Battery $26, more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 6,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Portable Battery for $25.89 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and with the code TTKKGNMN at checkout. Down from a normal rate of $40, it recently fell to $37 at Amazon and today’s stacking discounts delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 35% off. Ready to power your on-the-go lifestyle, this battery magnetically attaches to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and delivers 7.5W of Qi charging. On top of that, there’s a 20W USB-C PD output to charge other devices like your iPad, an Android smartphone, and more. Baseus says that the battery is “nearly credit card-like size” so you won’t have to worry about added bulk when you’re carrying it around and not using it.
Just attach this magsafe compatible battery pack to your iPhone 14/13/12 Series for 7.5W fast magnetic wireless charging. No more alignment problems, the built-in strong magnets keep the magnetic power bank in place and prevent slipping. Our 20W USB-C port allows you to fast charge your iPhone 13 Pro to 58% in just 30 minutes. Plus, our battery pack can be fully charged in under 2 hours with a 18W PD charger (not included). It also supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery pack at the same time. Our power pod is perfectly designed to work flawlessly with the iPhone 14/13/12 series and the case with magsafe. It won’t overlap the camera and has no overhanging, especially for iPhone 13/12mini. *Other phones/devices that support wireless charging can be charged wirelessly, but have no magnetic function
