Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 6,000mAh 7.5W/20W MagSafe USB-C Battery $26, more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 6,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Portable Battery for $25.89 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and with the code TTKKGNMN at checkout. Down from a normal rate of $40, it recently fell to $37 at Amazon and today’s stacking discounts delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 35% off. Ready to power your on-the-go lifestyle, this battery magnetically attaches to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and delivers 7.5W of Qi charging. On top of that, there’s a 20W USB-C PD output to charge other devices like your iPad, an Android smartphone, and more. Baseus says that the battery is “nearly credit card-like size” so you won’t have to worry about added bulk when you’re carrying it around and not using it.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Just attach this magsafe compatible battery pack to your iPhone 14/13/12 Series for 7.5W fast magnetic wireless charging. No more alignment problems, the built-in strong magnets keep the magnetic power bank in place and prevent slipping. Our 20W USB-C port allows you to fast charge your iPhone 13 Pro to 58% in just 30 minutes. Plus, our battery pack can be fully charged in under 2 hours with a 18W PD charger (not included). It also supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery pack at the same time. Our power pod is perfectly designed to work flawlessly with the iPhone 14/13/12 series and the case with magsafe. It won’t overlap the camera and has no overhanging, especially for iPhone 13/12mini. *Other phones/devices that support wireless charging can be charged wirelessly, but have no magnetic function

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!