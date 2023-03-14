Today’s best game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports $40, SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports in physical condition with the included leg strap for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and a relatively rare deal these days. Just keep in mind, you can regularly score the digital version of the game with out the collectible packaging for your game library or the leg strap for $40. This is Nintendo’s latest all-in-one sports title since the magical Wii version from way back in 2006. It includes a series of events from bowling, tennis, and chambara to badminton, soccer, volleyball, and even golf has now been added to the mix as part of a free update. First unveiled a little over a year ago now as part of a Nintendo Direct, you can get more details on the experience in our feature piece right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

