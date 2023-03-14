Today’s best game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports $40, SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports in physical condition with the included leg strap for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and a relatively rare deal these days. Just keep in mind, you can regularly score the digital version of the game with out the collectible packaging for your game library or the leg strap for $40. This is Nintendo’s latest all-in-one sports title since the magical Wii version from way back in 2006. It includes a series of events from bowling, tennis, and chambara to badminton, soccer, volleyball, and even golf has now been added to the mix as part of a free update. First unveiled a little over a year ago now as part of a Nintendo Direct, you can get more details on the experience in our feature piece right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $400
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Space remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
