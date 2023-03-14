Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, StitchSketch, Snap Markup, more

It is now time to take a look at all of Tuesday morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. But before you jump into those, scope out the rare deal we are tracking on the official Apple Watch 45mm Milanese Loop band as well as Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like WEATHER NOW, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool, The Almost Gone, Dungeon Defense, StitchSketch, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Road Conditions – California: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense : The Gate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Osmos for iPad: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ProMovie Recorder +: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports $40, SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Robin Hood: Archer Sniper: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Leastimator – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Break Pile: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HELLMET: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Maestro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Teraverse: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDensity: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Brain App: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

