Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Charger now $16 (24% off), more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Charger in black for $15.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for the white colorway for $16.01. Typically $21, today’s deal comes in at up to 24% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This charger has enough power to recharge your iPad Pro, MacBook Air, or even 14-inch MacBook Pro. Delivering this much power in a compact form-factor makes this charger ideal for bringing on vacations or keeping in your laptop bag. You’ll find that it supports the Power Deliver 3.0 standard which makes it compatible with a wide range of devices, though there’s no PPS meaning it won’t fast charge some of Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones. The wall prongs also fold up to make it even more compact and easier to bring around, too.

65-watt USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 14/13/12/11 series, Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, S10, S9, Fold Z, MacBook Pro 13-Inch, and more. GaN components waste less power and produce less heat (compared to silicon), which translates to a more efficient charge. Small but powerful thanks to innovative GaN technology; design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability. Integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices Single-port GaN-tech wall charger, user manual, and Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty.

