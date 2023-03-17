Get your workout on as Bose’s Sport Earbuds drop to $119 shipped in all colorways (Reg. $149)

Joining the ongoing pre-spring speaker sale, we have spotted some notable deals on Bose earbuds and headphones. First up, Amazon is now offering the Bose Sport Earbuds for $119 shipped. Regularly $149 directly from Bose and elsewhere, they have gone for as much as $179 at Amazon over the last year and have been selling for $129 there since the holidays last year. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at 20% off the current regular price. Now available at the discounted rate in all three colorways, the sport buds are weather- and sweat-resistant IPX4-rated for workouts and daily wear with up to 15 hours of wireless battery life via the included charging case (a 15-minute quick charge delivers another 2 hours on top of that). From there, you can expect a beamforming microphone array for taking calls and capacitive touch controls for volume, playback, and more. Head below for additional details.

More Bose headphone deals:

Be sure to swing by our headphones deal hub for even more discounts if the Bose models above aren’t of interest. You’ll find some more affordable options on sale like Anker’s regularly $50 workout-ready A1 wireless buds with 35-hour battery at just $35 alongside the first price drop of the year on Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds and more.

Bose Sport Earbuds feature:

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds engineered by Bose for your best workout yet..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

Bose lifelike sound: Makes your music sound like the performer is right there beside you, pushing you to go 1 more mile or do 1 more rep.

Secure and comfortable earbuds: Customize your fit with the included 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips that won’t hurt your ears and won’t fall out no matter tough your workout is.

Weather and sweat resistant earbuds: IPX4 rated, with electronics wrapped in special materials to protect from moisture wherever you exercise

Clear calls: A beamforming microphone array separates your voice from surrounding noise so your callers can hear you better.

