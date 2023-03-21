Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone/Android Tripod and Ring Light at $12.50 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Smartphone Tripod and Ring Light for $12.49 with the code 502UE7BI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal ushers in 50% in savings, knocks $12.50 off the going rate of $25, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this tripod. If you’re tired of having poor-quality video when using your phone, it’s very likely that the problem is from not being properly lit. Good lighting is crucial to quality video, so that’s where this ring light comes in. It features three different hues of white and 10 brightness levels to dial things in perfectly. On top of that, there’s a fully-adjustable smartphone mount on the tripod so you can easily support your phone and have steady footage.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger for iPhone 14 arrives with triangular 3-in-1 design [Deal]
- Power Strip with USB-C/A/AC: $11.50 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code H2OBRF9X
- Dock iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 charging stand at $85
- LISEN 70W USB-C/A Dual Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 35HZDKT1
- Best price ever now live on the MagSafe PopSockets grip wallet at $20 (50% off)
- AINOPE 54W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- JBL’s lava lamp-inspired Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker with LED effects hits $99 low (Save 50%)
- 3-pack MFi Lightning Cables: $5.50 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- Add Anker’s microSD 2-in-1 USB-C card reader to your tech kit at just $11.50 Prime shipped
- OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $41 (Reg. $80)
- LG’s fabric XL tear drop Bluetooth speaker with mood lighting now $247 (Matching low)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro land at $150 with $50 off spring sale, plus A-Series buds at $79
- iWALK 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Portable Battery: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code Y38ASJDT
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases in new spring sale from $31
- Belkin 10,000mAh 15W USB-C Portable Battery: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds on sale from $170 lows
- Addtam Surge Protector Outlet Extender with 4.5A USB-C/A: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD drops to new Amazon low at $22, plus more from $9
- OtterBox Dual 50W USB-C/A Car Charger: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Save 38% on Amazfits GTS 2e Smart Watch with 14-day battery life at second-best price of $75
3 hues each with 10 brightness levels let you look outstanding whether you’re doing makeup, livestreaming, vlogging, and more. The stand of this LED ring light can be adjusted from 17” to 53”, making it perfect for both your desk and floor; includes carrying bag for easy storage and transport. Find the perfect angle with the easily angled phone holder; compatible with all smartphones between 5 cm and 9 cm width. 2-meter long USB cable lets your power freely from a USB charger, laptop, power banks, and more. In-line controls built into the USB cable allow you to easily switch lighting colors and brightness levels with the touch of a button
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!