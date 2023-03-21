Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone/Android Tripod and Ring Light at $12.50 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Smartphone Tripod and Ring Light for $12.49 with the code 502UE7BI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal ushers in 50% in savings, knocks $12.50 off the going rate of $25, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this tripod. If you’re tired of having poor-quality video when using your phone, it’s very likely that the problem is from not being properly lit. Good lighting is crucial to quality video, so that’s where this ring light comes in. It features three different hues of white and 10 brightness levels to dial things in perfectly. On top of that, there’s a fully-adjustable smartphone mount on the tripod so you can easily support your phone and have steady footage.

3 hues each with 10 brightness levels let you look outstanding whether you’re doing makeup, livestreaming, vlogging, and more. The stand of this LED ring light can be adjusted from 17” to 53”, making it perfect for both your desk and floor; includes carrying bag for easy storage and transport. Find the perfect angle with the easily angled phone holder; compatible with all smartphones between 5 cm and 9 cm width. 2-meter long USB cable lets your power freely from a USB charger, laptop, power banks, and more. In-line controls built into the USB cable allow you to easily switch lighting colors and brightness levels with the touch of a button

