New lows hit SK hynix’s Platinum 7,000MB/s internal SSDs from $102 shipped (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering some particularly notable price drops on its Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSDs. You can now score the 1TB and 2TB models at $101.99 and $154.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and $260 respectively, your looking at the best prices you’ll find anywhere. The 1TB model is now $3 under the price we featured last month while the 2TB’s previous deal price was at $170 – both capacities are now at new Amazon all-time lows. After debuting for the first time at CES last year and releasing the following May, the Platinum P41 line landed as some of the more affordable 7,000MB/s internal SSDs on the market. While prices on the competition have come down since, the larger SK models are now at the best prices we have tracked. SK hynix’s 5-year warranties are back the NVMe Gen4 tech and the M.2 form-factor here. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

While it’s not quite as fast as the SK hynix Platinum P41 lineup featured above, the 2022 WD_BLACK SN770 is a notable lower-cost alternative here. The 1TB model that clocks in at 5,150MB/s and sells for well under the price of the 500GB Platinum P41, for example. The speeds aren’t exactly comparable, but you’re saving a ton with a perfectly respectable option here nonetheless. Just make sure you also check out this deal on the heatsink-equipped Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD at $100.

However, for folks looking to take it up a notch, the ongoing price drops we are tracking on CORSAIR’s PRO 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD is where you need to be. Now sitting a the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon, these heatsink-equipped SSDs are ready for your PC setup and a PlayStation 5 upgrade at there’ll under the going rate. Get a closer look right here and you’ll find even more storage deals here.

SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSDs features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

