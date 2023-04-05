Adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies now 30% off: Mario, Zelda, Kirby, more from $11

After seeing a solid series of price drops for Mario Day 2023 and in celebration of today’s launch of the new Super Mario Bros. Movie, the adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi plushy deals are back. As part of the Best Buy gaming spring sale and now matched over at Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, we are now tracking some notable deals on the Nintendo collectibles. Mario, Kirby, Zelda, and Animal Crossing characters are all on tap here, from little Kirby Easter basket stuffers at $11 to even deeper deals than we saw last month on some of the larger 15-inch variants, you’ll find our top picks down below.

Club Mocchi-Mocchi Nintendo spring deals:

You’ll find even more waiting on Amazon as well as the Best Buy spring gaming sale landing page including Sonic, Chain Chomps, Cheap Cheaps, and more.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the latest Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage and everything you need to know about The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console as well.

Club Mocchi- Mocchi Super Mario Plush features:

Officially Licensed Product: This cute Super Mario Mushroom plush toy is the perfect companion for all kinds of Nintendo or overall pop culture collectors

Soft and Huggable Plush Toys: With quality this good you won’t want to let go of this soft and squishy red Mushroom plushie whether for your display or a day of cuddles

Great Gifts for Gamers: This mega-sized 15-inch Mushroom toy supersizes their favorite pixels into extra squishy plush pillows to create the perfect gift for a Super Mario enthusiast

Collectible Plush Kid Toys: Explore Club Mocchi-Mocchi- and collect all of these cute plushies across a variety of fun characters and cool licenses anyone will love

