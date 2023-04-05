Cocoon’s Grid-IT! organizer MacBook backpack sees huge price drop to $49 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the Cocoon Grid-IT! Vault MacBook Backpack. Regularly listed at $120 directly from Cocoon and typically hovering between $59 and $76 on Amazon, you can now land one for $48.55 shipped. This is as much as 60% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. We have raved about the GRID-IT! cable and tech accessory organizers in the past – they make use of a series of woven rubberized elastic bands to securely carry a broad range of kit in a multitude and ways – and now you’re getting one inside of a backpack. This carrier has enough space for a 16-inch laptop as well as an up to 10-inch tablet alongside the built-in GRID-IT!, a hidden pocket lined with RFID-blocking material, and more. Head below for additional details.

Now, if you’re set in the backpack department, you can integrate one of the GRID-IT! cable and tech accessory organizers into your setup at home or on the go for much less. In fact, you can pick up one on Amazon right now for just over $10 Prime shipped. Even the larger models sell for an affordable $15.

When it comes to gear storage and organization, some of the latest releases from Bellroy are definitely worth a closer look:

And if you’re looking for a high-end bag made of genuine leather and recycled materials, check out our hands-on review of Harber London’s luxury leather MacBook/iPad backpack should cost twice as much

Cocoon Grid-IT! Vault MacBook Backpack features:

GRID-IT! Organization System — A Rubberized Woven Elastic Object Retention System for The Ultimate in Organization

RFID-blocking security pocket for credit cards, passports and wallets. Protects your personal data from digital pickpockets and identity theft

