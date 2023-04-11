Apogee unveils new mini Jam X Mac/iPad guitar interface today with built-in analog compression

Apogee is unveiling its latest guitar interface today, known as the Jam X. Building on the original Jam that was released back in 2010 and the 2019 Jam Plus model, Apogee is taking its guitar-focused miniature analog to digital converters into a new generation with today’s unveiling of the Jam X. We last checked in with the well-known, professional-grade audio recording brand when we went hands-on with its lovely little Boom interface, but this time, we are taking things down both in size and price with its latest solution for guitar players. Built-in effects and compatibility with iPad and laptops/desktops included, let’s take a closer look at the brand new Jam X Apogee guitar interface below.

Apogee unveils new Jam X guitar interface

While it will also work for bass, keyboards, synths, or any acoustic instrument with pickups, Apogee’s new Jam X interface “allows guitarists to plug in and start creating immediately with studio-grade sound and tone-shaping compression.” A headphone output, “studio quality” instrument input, and 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio are all packed into the metal construction here and joined by Mac and Windows compatibility alongside a connection to iPad Pro models with a USB-C port.

Built-in analog compression

The built-in analog compression is a real highlight, especially for a guitar interface at this price. Most folks spending $200 on an interface also aren’t usually the type to have precious analog outboard compression at their disposal, but Apogee is looking to change that here:

Choose from 3 presets that respond to how much you drive the input gain. By applying compression before your virtual amp sim, you’ll find new life in your guitar tone. With Jam X, you’ll have endless inspiration for developing your own tone.

The brand says it can be used to “fatten up single-coil pickups or tame humbuckers” while adding sustain to your sound and “balancing your dynamics.”

Features of the new Apogee guitar interface at a glance:

Apogee’s PureDIGITAL connection for pristine sound quality

Works with guitar, bass, keyboards, synths, or any acoustic instrument with pickups

Built-in Analog Compressor Includes three. presets Smooth Leveler (low amount of compression) Purple Squeeze (medium amount of compression) Vintage Blue Stomp (aggressive amount of compression)

⅛-inch output connects to headphones or powered speakers

¼-inch studio quality instrument input

24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio

Rugged metal body

Blend Mode – Record with zero latency

Extended 60-day trial of Tim Henson’s Archetype Plugin from Neural DSP

Ableton Live Lite

Just plug in and play with any audio recording app

Connect to Mac and Windows computers Compatible with the Apogee ASIO Driver for Windows

Connect to iPad Pro with Type C port

The new Apogee Jam X guitar interface carries a $199 MSRP and is already available at Amazon via the brand’s official storefront.

