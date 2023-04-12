Smartphone Accessories: andobil iPhone and Android Tripod with Bluetooth Shutter $16, more

a close up of a tripod

andobil’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 62-inch iPhone/Android Tripod with Bluetooth Shutter Remote for $16.10 with the code 65AndobilT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $46, today’s discount clocks in at 65% off to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for andobil’s offering. If you’re looking for a way to capture spring memories with friends and family this year, then look no further. This smartphone tripod can function standalone with all the legs deployed or even held as a selfie stick depending on what you need. There’s an included smartphone mount and even wireless Bluetooth shutter remote so you can trigger the camera (or self timer) from several feet away, allowing you to capture the entire family without having to have someone stand behind the phone to take the picture. In fact, the perfect pair with your new smartphone tripod is an Apple Watch as it will allow you to remotely view the camera to align everyone while you’re still a part of the picture, as well as triggering the shutter when it comes time.

Andobil brings you our professional all-in-one selfie stick tripod combo – perfect for taking photos/videos when you don’t want to ask strangers! It has multiple functions, plus a Bluetooth remote, so you can press to capture hands-free shots. The best device for selfies, group photos, adventure trips, blogging, YouTube videos, podcasts, Fapaichucebook Live, FaceTime, Instagram, live streaming, etc. It can extend from 18 inches to 63 inches (longer than the average), combined with a universal phone holder, it can rotate 180° at the neck and 360° at the head. If you are looking for a phone tripod, this tripod can be adjusted to a high height, so you can capture different angles. It can also be maneuvered to any position you need, making it easy to fine-tune angles for a good shot.

