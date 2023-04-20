LEGO’s popular succulents set drops to $40 all-time low (Save 20%), more

Amazon is now discounting three of LEGO’s Botanical Garden sets headlined by one of the latest additions of the new Succulents kit. Dropping down for the first time this year, the set sells for $39.99 shipped thanks to a 20% discount. You’d more regularly pay $50, with today’s offer matching the all-time low for only the third time to date and the first time since back in December. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

While not quite as rare of discounts as the lead deal, you can also save on three other LEGO Botanical Garden sets right now. Also courtesy of Amazon, there are a few more ways you can assemble some brick-built greenery into your space without paying full price.

Of course if you’re after the latest and greatest, this week also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets hit the scene for the start of April. The first day of every month sees new models hit store shelves, and this time around is putting everything but Star Wars in the spotlight. Shocker, we know! With new kits from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 being joined by the relaunch of the Indiana Jones theme, there’s plenty of new creations on tap today. We break down everything new for April, while also highlighting the best of the best.

More on the LEGO Succulents set:

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety.

