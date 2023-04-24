LEGO’s Star Wars Justifier ship includes Cad Bane, Omega, and more at $136 low (Reg. $170)

As the largest LEGO Star Wars set of the summer wave last year, the Justifier ship was a contentious buy for many builders. Seeing one of the more obscure ships from a galaxy far, far away get such a grand treatment in the brick-built space was already exciting enough, but the exclusive minifigures made this a must-have for many. There was just one problem, the $170 MSRP was hardly appealing for even more bigger fans of The Bad Batch, the show where the starfighter is from. Now thanks to Amazon, you can score the best price ever on Cad Bane’s bounty hunter ship. Dropping the LEGO Justifier down to $135.99 shipped, today’s offer lands with 20% in savings attached. It’s only the second notable discount at Amazon so far, and enters as one of the first chances to save period. This is $4 under our previous mention from back in March, and marks a new all-time low.

Packed with 1,022 pieces, the real value of the LEGO Justifier is the size of the final model. All assembled, it stands over 15 inches long and 19 inches wide and stacks up to a vehicle that doesn’t get all that much screen time in the first season out of The Bad Batch. It comes with minifigures to match that theming, with the inclusion of an exclusive Cad Bane and his droid companion Todo 360. Then there’s also Omega who makes her brick-built debut in the set, as well as Hunter and Fennec Shand to round out the set. Learn more about how the set stacks up in our launch coverage.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

We also just got a look at all of the promotions to expect from Star Wars Day. Including the usual double VIP points promotion, the LEGO Group also has some fun other ways to get in on the May the 4th savings on the horizon. A miniature Death Star II set will be hitting the scene as the latest gift with purchase alongside some additional freebies for builders to score on select purchases.

