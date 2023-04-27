Assemble the lowest price yet on LEGO’s largest set of all-time: World Map mosaic hits $220

Currently holding the title of the largest LEGO set of all-time, the World Map Mosaic launched back in 2021 and has since reigned supreme as the kit with the most bricks. The massive piece of brick-built art normally sells for $250, but is now on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Walmart, LEGO set number 31203 now sells for $220 shipped. It’s on sale for one of the very first times since debuting nearly 2 years ago and is landing at a new all-time low. The $30 in savings deliver the 11,620-piece set on sale, allowing you to assemble a giant recreation of a world map that measures 40 inches wide and 25.5 inches tall. The colorful design is one of the latest mosaics from the LEGO Group, with included pins so you can mark where you’ve traveled around the globe. And if you’re not feeling inspired to build a map of the world, there are plenty of fun alternative builds you can assemble out of the nearly 12,000 pieces. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of LEGO’s Art collection, the Floral Mosaic set arrives at $80 right now. This set isn’t going to cover your wall in an absolutely massive map, but will let you recreate one of a variety of different flower designs. The 2,870 includes pieces all stack up to an over 15-inch tall piece of art for your space, with a colorful design that brings much of the same brick-built decor to your space.

For a more out-of-this-world set, the LEGO Group will also soon be launching its new Tales from the Space Age set. This new Ideas creation may not be part of the Art collection in name, but still sports much of the same display-worthy design by creating four retro space posters. Launching next month, you’ll want to read up on what to expect from the new kit and its $50 price tag.

As far as the latest from LEGO, this week also saw several new faces land in the Super Mario lineup thanks to a new collection of Donkey Kong kits coming soon. A new Star Wars set from The Mandalorian was just also revealed to go alongside the rest of the excitement for May the 4th, which wraps up all of the news alongside these 100th anniversary Disney sets.

LEGO World Map Mosaic features:

Ever wanted to create your own map? Now you can with this huge LEGO Art World Map (31203) building set for adults. It’s the largest LEGO set to date and can be used to make and display 1 of 3 vibrant maps that form a collector’s DIY poster, a unique wall décor on multipart canvas. This re-interpretation of a classic world map lets you put your creativity on display. You can use the included inspiration to build the map or customize the oceans to give the map a personal twist and rebuild the world. Landmass sections can be moved to refocus the map on 1 of 3 sections of the world.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars kits:

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | releases May 1

Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Spider Tank: $49.99 | releases August 1

Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $15.99 | releases August 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!