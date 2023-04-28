LEGO’s best-selling Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet sets hit 2023 lows from $40 (Reg. $50+)

Easily one of the most popular LEGO sets of all-time, the Bonsai Tree first launched back in 2021 and has since won over the hearts of veteran LEGO fans and newer builders alike. That popularity has meant that the botanical build has spent all of 2023 at the full retail price. That is, up until today. Now courtesy of Walmart, you can score the LEGO Bonsai Tree set for $39.99 shipped. Amazon is also getting in on the savings today, too. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is marking the first major discount of the year as well as a match of the all-time low. We last saw it at this price back in 2022, when holiday discounts ushered in much of the same best price. Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a complementing wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 so far in our hands-on review, and that same status remains all this time later. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a build that has a bit more color and character, right now you can also score the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $48.99. Available from both Walmart and Amazon, today’s offer lands from the usual $60 going rate in order to mark the best price of the year. The last time we saw it hit the all-time low was also back in December of last year, too. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own bouquet. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review which walks you through the vibrant model.

As far as the latest from LEGO, this week also saw several new faces land in the Super Mario lineup thanks to a new collection of Donkey Kong kits coming soon. A new Star Wars set from The Mandalorian was just also revealed to go alongside the rest of the excitement for May the 4th, which wraps up all of the news alongside these 100th anniversary Disney sets.

LEGO Bonsai Tree features:

The art of bonsai has captured the imaginations of tree lovers for centuries. Now you can celebrate this ancient art with the LEGO Bonsai Tree model building kit. Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you’re ready for a change, it’s easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look. Take a closer look at the pink blooms – do you see the tiny frogs that make up each blossom flower?

