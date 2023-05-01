Score the brand new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5/Xbox at the Amazon $60 low ($10 off)

Just days away from the annual May the 4th be with you celebration and after seeing some notable Xbox classics from a galaxy far, far away go on sale alongside LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion, Amazon just knocked the brand new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor down to its best post-release price yet. Now available for $59.99 shipped on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, you’ll find $10 on-page coupons available on Amazon to deliver a new all-time low there. Launching last week on both platforms at $70, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best cash discount on console yet. There were $10 Best Buy gift cards available ahead of launch, but that offer is no longer available, for comparison’s sake. Scoop up the deal now while you still can and head below for more details.

Much like we detailed in our pre-release coverage, the latest Star Wars Jedi title delivers on everything the original game did while improving and enhancing the experience around every turn. A deeper combat system and far more involved customization options (BD-1 included) are just some of the things to look forward to. Just about every critic essentially said it’s easily the best modern Star Wars game yet and is on its way to be what will arguably the best trilogy ever (if Respawn makes a third one).

May the 4th is just days away now and we are already starting to see a number of new releases, deals, and promotions going live:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features:

Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight.

Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles.

Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique challenges, and enemies.

The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

