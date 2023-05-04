Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook and iPad stand sees first discount of the year to $48.50

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad at $48.49 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings while marking the first discount of the year. It’s also the lowest we’ve seen in almost a year, where it last hit the all-time low at $0.50 below today’s markdown. Unlike many of the other stands we’ve been featuring from Twelve South as of late, the ParcSlope stand takes on a more versatile form-factor that on top of being able to prop up a MacBook, can also handle holding your iPad in place. Just as perfect for getting your M2 laptop’s screen a bit closer to eye level as it is for providing the perfect place to rest your 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display to use as a drawing tablet, Twelve South ParcSlope features an angled design with a premium construction. It has a minimal design that still helps increase airflow to your device. Head below for more.

While not as sizable of a markdown, you can grab the Twelve South Compass Pro for $52.27 thanks to an Amazon price cut. Down from $60, you’re looking at a more streamlined iPad accessory that’s $8 off the going rate and down to the third-best price of the year. On top of being on sale, it’s also a more mobile-friendly alternative to the lead deal for those looking to take their iPad setup away from the home desktop.

Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and study aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Check out the hands-on look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature for a better idea of what to expect.

Continuing those savings over to another form-factor, one of of Twelve South’s latest releases is also on sale. Seeing one of its first discounts, the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand is already a 9to5 favorite and now it’s dropping down to $82 from the usual $100 going rate to the second-best price yet. This provides an even more rigid experience for your desktop, with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot.

Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook stand features:

ParcSlope is a dual purpose stand that elevates MacBook screens and angles iPads for more comfort and productivity. With ParcSlope, MacBook users enjoy better ergonomics and increased airflow for a cooler, quieter MacBook. iPad users will love the feel of the 18-degree sketching/typing angle ParcSlope creates. Precision curves, special ridges and built-in cable management make this sleek metal stand a must-have for MacBook and iPad users.

