Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 130W USB-C/A Car Charger $26.50 (Reg. $40), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 130W USB-C/A Car Charger for $26.55 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. For comparison, right now this charger goes for $40 if you don’t have Prime and $32 with the subscription. Today’s deal comes as a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked and as much as $14 in savings. Ready to power basically anything on-the-go, this charger delivers some of the most charging potential we’ve found for road trips. You’ll find that the marked USB-C port delivers 100W, which is actually enough to charge even Apple’s 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro. While it won’t fast charge that laptop, it’ll still power it in the car with no problem. On top of that, this 130W USB-C car charger can fast charge the 14-inch MacBook Pro series and even power basically all other USB-C devices. If all three ports are populated, you’ll still get 100W from the main USB-C port and then 12W from the other USB-C and USB-A plugs, meaning your laptop will still power up just as fast. Plus, if you’re only using the two USB-C plugs, one delivers 100W and the other 30W, making it ideal for powering a MagSafe charger and your computer at the same time.

Equipped with one USB A port and two type-c ports, the UGREEN 130W USB C car charger charges 3 devices simultaneously. The dual PD Car Charger has 3 ports for high-speed charging your devices. The fast charge car adapter charges an iPhone 13 to 100% in about 1.5 hours, an iPad Pro/Air in around 2 hours, or a MacBook Pro in less than 2 Hours. Advanced PC material with scratch-resistant body, your car phone charger will continue looking good as new. Fan blade cooling helps speed up heat dissipation, maintaining a suitable working temperature all the time. A metal ring safely secures the car charger for over 3000 plug-and-pulls, and a blue LED light make it easy to find the charging ports in the dark. This cigarette lighter car charger includes a 130W USB C Car Charger and a 3.3 FT 100W USB C Cable. The cable has a built in E-Marker Chip that provides PD fast charging and comprehensive protection to the device battery and adapter. Supports 60W and 100W at 3A and 5A as well as Data-Sync and a 480 Mbps transfer speed.

