Popular steel Hydro Flask water bottles hit new lows from $22, accessories and more from $4

Justin Kahn -
35% off From $4
Black Friday Hydro Flask deals

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale event featuring the popular stainless steel HydroFlask water bottles, tumblers, food jars, and accessories from under $4. One standout here, among the many, has the brand’s Hydro Flask Bottle with Flex Cap starting from $21.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33 on Amazon, today’s offer is the best price we can find at nearly 35% off the going rate. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $3 under the previous best. HydroFlask water bottles are popular on Amazon and elsewhere for a reason; they are made a 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure “durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer” as well as featuring the brand’s “leakproof” Flex Cap and Flex Strap. On top of that, the Honeycomb insulated cap is joined by TempShield tech that “keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours” alongside a cup holder-compatible design and a “Color Last” powder coat that keeps the bottle “slip-free” and dishwasher-safe. Head below for more details and HydroFlask deals. 

Spanning a broad range of colorways, designs, and form-factors, you’ll find all Amazon’s current HydroFlask deals waiting on these landing pages. Just about all of the water bottle variants are currently marked down alongside its steel food jars, cooler bags and totes, lunch boxes, and more. You’ll even find extra lid tops, the silicone grip protectors for bottles you might already own, cleaning tools, and it just goes on from there with over 10 pages of deals from under $4 Prime shipped

Other ways to bolster your fitness regimen this spring and summer include this morning’s gigantic $1,200 price drop on Bowflex’s connected fitness bike alongside some tech. Check out this all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, all of the Apple Watch Series 8 offers live from $329, and everything else waiting in our sports and fitness deal hub including Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Hydro Flask Water Bottle features:

  • TempShield insulation keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours
  • Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer
  • Flex Cap is leakproof when closed, to transport without worry
  • Flex Strap is easy to transport and comfortable to carry
  • Honeycomb Insulated cap for maximum temperature retention
  • Color Last powder coat is dishwasher safe, keeping your bottle slip-free and colorful

