Today’s Android game and app deals: Access Code Zero, Machinarium, Cartogram, more

Justin Kahn -
Wednesday afternoon is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted Android game and app deals. Joining ROKFORM’s first-ever golf case for Samsung Galaxy S23, we are also tracking a solid price drop on the brand’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS/LTE as well as this discount on the OnePlus 11 5G  bundled with the new Buds Pro 2. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Reminder Pro, Access Code Zero, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Cartogram, SkySafari 7 Plus, Machinarium, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Access Code Zero tells the story of a spy operation at the Quarantine Bay complex, captured by a group of separatists called HOMOGENES. The main character of the game Bijou, must infiltrate the Quarantine Bay, find researches data, and get back safely. Access Code Zero – an exploration-focused retro-styled platformer in METROIDVANIA genre. The game is expected to follow Metroidvania-style gameplay.

