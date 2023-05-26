MUJJO’s Memorial Day sale: New lows on its leather/microfiber iPhone 14 cases from $24

The MUJJO Memorial Day sale is now ready and waiting with some fo the best prices ever on its gorgeous leather iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 cases. We came away very impressed with latest MUJJO lineup of leather cases after going hands-on last year for a few key reasons; machined metal button covers, a soft microfiber interior, decorative stitching, and a notable leather treatment. While the regular price up at $54 for the latest models might be a bit much for some folks, pricing just dropped dramatically with deals from $20 for the holiday weekend, effectively putting them on par with some of the budget brands out there. Head below for more details on the MUJJO Memorial Day sale and the promo code.

MUJJO Memorial Day sale

You can now use code SPRING40 at checkout to knock 40% off just about all of its iPhone 14 cases, including the flat leather model and the wallet-equipped variants. These deals also join markdowns on previous-generation covers starting from $20 (the code only works on the 14 series models though).

You might want to consider teaming up with a friend or family member, if not just grab a few for yourself to hit the $75 free shipping threshold at MUJJO, but you’re otherwise looking at the best prices we have tracked yet on the latest models. You’ll almost certainly have to wait until Black Friday later this year to see prices this good on all models.

Elsewhere in the Memorial Day tech accessory sales, Pad & Quill also just launched one of its best sales of the year on iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, and bags. Apple is also getting in on the holiday festivities with deals on AirPods Max and Apple Watch Ultra, not to mention the now live Satechi deals and Twelve South’s annual event.

MUJJO Full Leather MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 features:

Quality Crafted iPhone 14 Case. Slim profile, iPhone 14 case protective fully wrapped in premium leather. MagSafe iPhone 14 case, machined metal buttons, Japanese microfiber. Design praised in Forbes, New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar. Perfect everyday iPhone 14 protective case.

Gold Rated iPhone 14 Leather Case. Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully. Rated Gold for environmental standards. Soft leather iPhone 14 case leather acquires unique patina. Rich colors enhanced with oil treatment.

iPhone 14 MagSafe Case. Magnetic tech built into the Apple 14 case for fast wireless charging. Compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Remarkably Simple Phone Cases for iPhone 14. Dyed machined metal buttons match the leather. Rear-camera lense, screen protected with raised bezel. Japanese microfiber satin-like interior.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!