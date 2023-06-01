Today’s Android game and app deals: Front Armies, Glidey, Gold Rush! Anniversary, more

Today’s collection of the best Android games and apps on sale courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. You’ll want to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE as well as its Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets starting from $786, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Glidey, Front Armies, Gun Tactics, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Hexologic, Ground Effect, Boom Mania, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Front Armies:

Build up your base, explore the map to gather resources, research new technologies, build unique land, sea and air units, lead your army and conquer! Campaign, Skirmish, Survival & Multiplayer for up to 4 players. No unit or building limitation. Stepless zoom to overview the whole battlefield. Team up, for example 2 vs 2.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!