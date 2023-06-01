Today’s Android game and app deals: Front Armies, Glidey, Gold Rush! Anniversary, more

Justin Kahn
Today’s collection of the best Android games and apps on sale courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. You’ll want to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE as well as its Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets starting from $786, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Glidey, Front Armies, Gun Tactics, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Hexologic, Ground Effect, Boom Mania, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Build up your base, explore the map to gather resources, research new technologies, build unique land, sea and air units, lead your army and conquer! Campaign, Skirmish, Survival & Multiplayer for up to 4 players. No unit or building limitation. Stepless zoom to overview the whole battlefield. Team up, for example 2 vs 2.

