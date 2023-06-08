Score Arcade1Up’s SHAQ Edition NBA Jam cabinet with oversized display at $400 ($300 off)

Best Buy is now offering the Arcade1Up NBA Jam SHAQ Edition Arcade cabinet for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and even more directly from Arcade1Up when it’s even in-stock, this is $300 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a rare one, the lowest total of the year, and the best deal we have tracked, not to mention coming in at well below the $563 deal we are seeing at Amazon today. This is not just some overpriced special edition model of the NBA Jam cabinet, it actually sports a bigger 19-inch display – the largest of any Arcade1Up cabinet. A light-up marquee is joined by 4-player “real-feel” arcade joysticks and buttons as well as copies of the beloved classic basketball experiences, including NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime. You can even “post scores to leaderboards and download the companion app to join a community of gamers across the country.” Head below for more details.

If the SHAQ edition is just too much for your space, save some cash and score the Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2-player Countercade. This one shrinks the experience down into a countertop-sized cabinet with a pair of controls and a similar light-up marquee at a more affordable $230 shipped.

More of the latest from Arcade1Up:

Arcade1Up NBA Jam SHAQ Edition Arcade features:

Dunk on the competition with the new NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION home arcade machine, from Arcade1Up! This Shaq-massive 67” tall single piece game cabinet sports a 19” screen for the first time on an Arcade1Up NBA JAM game cabinet. Bringing you authentic (and yes, way nostalgic!) arcade experiences in an easily assembled design, Arcade1Up game machines are must-haves for your family game room, home bars, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. No quarters required!

