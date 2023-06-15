Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables $6.50 (40% off), more

SPEATE (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Firsting MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables for $6.59 with the code CIEO2YUP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically spend $11 for these cables and today’s deal saves 40% in the process. In fact, it makes the cables just $2.20 each, which is pretty affordable for MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cords. Are you tired of never having a spare charging cable to grab? Well, this kit will give you three extras, all rated for fast charging on your iPhone. That’s right, each cord is rated for up to 20W of charging with a compatible USB-C adapter and will top your iPhone or iPad off faster than traditional USB-A and 5W cables for sure. Personally, I’ve left USB-A charging behind on my iPhone and use USB-C exclusively, outside of CarPlay in my van. But, if I’m going for pure power, I only reach for USB-C. These cables are also nylon-braided and designed to withstand over 8,000 bends according to the manufacturer, giving you peace of mind that the cord won’t break down prematurely.

The iPhone fast charger cord supports 20W power delivery fast charge, which will charge iPhone 14 to 50% in 30 minutes. And Data transfer up to 480Mbps (Note: To ensure 20W fast charging, need the USB-C Power Adapters that support fast charging) Lightning Cable is built with USB-C connector, not standard USB A connector, please use a USB-C fast charger adapter. 10ft(3 meters) long iPhone cable, make sure you need an extra long USB C to lightning cable Precise interface design, iPhone14/14pro/13/12/ 11Pro Max/11Pro/11/XS/iPhone Max/iPhone XR/iPhone X/iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 8/iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 7/iPhone 6s Plus/iPhone 6s/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6/iPhone 5s/iPhone 5c/iPhone 5/Pro/Air/mini. Compatible with all iOS 11,12 devices. The high quality nylon fiber cloth is wound tightly around the Phone cord to withstand day-to-day wear and tear whilst at the same time keeping it flexible and tangle-free.

