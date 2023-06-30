Smartphone Accessories: 5,000mAh 20W Battery with built-in USB-C Connector $17, more

VEGER-US (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 5,000mAh USB-C 20W Portable Battery for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $27, this is a $10 discount and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The built-in USB-C port makes this an ideal portable battery for your on-the-go needs, as you won’t have to carry a cable around in order to charge your phone. Add to that the 20W charging speeds offered here and this will become your go-to way to power up on-the-go. Summer is full of trips, whether week-long vacations or just a day at the park. With that, this battery will easily slide into any purse, pocket, or backpack so you always have it at the ready. You can even recharge it two ways, one with plugging in a cable like normal, and the other being that you plug the battery itself directly into another USB-C port like on a wall adapter, car charger, or anywhere else, making it even more versatile.

Portable Charger USB C Output: Widely compatible with Samsung S21, S20 FE, Galaxy A52, Note 20 Ultra, S10 Plus, S10, S10e, Note 9, S9 Plus, S9, Note 8, Galaxy Fold, Flip 3 and Fold 3 Series; compatible with LG G7 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, Stylo 4, G8, G6, Q6; compatible with Moto G7, G6, G7 Power, G7 Plus, G7 Play, Moto Z2 Play, E5, G6 Plus, Z3 Play etc; compatible with Google Pixel 5A, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro etc; compatible with Pocophone, Oppo, TCL or other Android Type C Phones etc Quick Recharging And Quick Charging: Power bank usb c input or usb c connector input supports QC or PD fast charging protocol. Fully recharged only need 1.5 hours by 9V-2A. Small battery pack usb c output supports PD, QC3.0, FCP, MTK PE1.1/2.0, AFC…etc fast charge protocol. Thus VEGER mini power bank can quick charge most of your android (type c output) cell phones perfectly. No Need Extral Cords for charging android phones : If you are Android fans (USB C output) and are tired of carrying cables to charge your android phone, this small portable charger is definitely best choice for you. Ultra small and ultra lightweight, dimensions is only 77.235.024.7mm (3.03”x1.38”x0.97”), only weigh 0.2lb. Best portable phone charger for android.

