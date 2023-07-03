Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Evoland 2, Dungeon of the Endless, Candleman, more

Joining a massive collection of iOS game and app deals for July 4th, we have now gathered up the best-of the-best that went on sale over the weekend and this morning into a neat list down below. Today’s software offers are joined by price drops on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac as well as AirPods 3 and everything else discounted for the holidays right here. As for today’s new Independence Day app deal additions, highlights include titles like Sandbox Planet, NotifiNote, Street Kart, Evoland 2, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Candleman, Fait, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bowling Score: Ten Pin Tracker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $55, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $58, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gaia Project: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Otaku’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro (Lifetime): $70 (Reg. $90)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $9)

Evoland 2 features:

Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!